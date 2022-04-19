Rupert police join effort to prevent distracted driving

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department is joining the effort to prevent distracted driving.

This is part of a statewide effort highlight the dangers of driving distracted.

From April 19 to April 29, more than 60 law enforcement agencies throughout Idaho will work with the Idaho Transportation Department to dedicate patrols to the enforcement of Idaho’s hands-free law.

This effort comes amid a surge in traffic fatalities across the country and here in Idaho.

According to preliminary data from ITD’s Office of Highway Safety, 271 people were killed in crashes last year. That is the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2005.

According to OHS data, in Idaho, distracted driving was a factor in 18% of all traffic fatalities.

