Advertisement

Rupert police join effort to prevent distracted driving

This effort comes amid a surge in traffic fatalities across the country and here in Idaho
Image courtesy of MGN. (Pixabay/Pexels)
Image courtesy of MGN. (Pixabay/Pexels)(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department is joining the effort to prevent distracted driving.

This is part of a statewide effort highlight the dangers of driving distracted.

From April 19 to April 29, more than 60 law enforcement agencies throughout Idaho will work with the Idaho Transportation Department to dedicate patrols to the enforcement of Idaho’s hands-free law.

This effort comes amid a surge in traffic fatalities across the country and here in Idaho.

According to preliminary data from ITD’s Office of Highway Safety, 271 people were killed in crashes last year. That is the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2005.

According to OHS data, in Idaho, distracted driving was a factor in 18% of all traffic fatalities.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating after the plane crashed Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify pilot who died in Wednesday plane crash
Fire in downtown Twin Falls
Twin Falls fire results in road closures, evacuations
Ambulance (generic)
Six crashes reported in Cassia County, including a 17-vehicle accident on I-84
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 in Jerome County
One killed in crash south of Curry Crossing
They hope to open in 2023
New school coming to Twin Falls

Latest News

Parents and students showed up to the meeting to support their teachers.
Parents and students demonstrate their support for Hagerman teachers
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke running for Lt. Governor. (CBS2 News Staff)
Scott Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Lt. Governor
Lori Vallow-Daybell has pleaded not guilty
Lori Vallow Daybell pleads not guilty
The task force will aim to target criminal organizations and cartels in Mexico
Little, 25 other governors, announce border strike force