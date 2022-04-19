Advertisement

Scott Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Lt. Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke has been endorsed by the NRA to be the state’s next Lieutenant Governor.

The association gave Bedke an A+ rating, and said he had supported legislation that protected gun rights in Idaho.

“A gentleman rancher and a statesman, Speaker Scott Bedke has long demonstrated his steadfast devotion to protecting the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Idahoans. His dedication to the right to keep and bear arms has earned him an “A+” rating from the NRA and our endorsement in his campaign for Lt. Gov. in the upcoming Republican Primary election,” said NRA Idaho State Director Aoibheann Cline.

Bedke responded to the endorsement by saying:

“Our forefathers established that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed. As a fourth generation Idaho rancher, that is the foundation of my belief on gun rights, and the reason for my strong voting record, as Speaker, to protect those rights,” said Bedke. “I will continue fighting to protect our Second Amendment rights as Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor, and I thank the NRA for its endorsement.”

