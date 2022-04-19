Tobacco companies pay Idaho more than $22 million

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tobacco companies have paid $22.2 million to the state of Idaho as part of a 1998 settlement.

State Attorney General Lawrence Wasden made the announcement on Tuesday.

The settlement originated after an agreement between tobacco companies, Idaho and other states. More than $200 billion has been paid to participating states in the 25 years after the settlement.

“The settlement in 1998 was historic based on its scope and the size of the negotiated payouts,” Wasden said. “Idaho continues to receive significant payments from the settlement every year. The money comes with no strings attached and can be spent by the state legislature for any state purpose.”

Payments to Idaho will continue in perpetuity. The amount of money tobacco companies are required to pay states this year will total $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.