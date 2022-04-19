Twin Falls Fire rescues dog that fell over canyon’s edge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the canyon on Sunday to rescue a dog that fell over the edge.

Crews arriving on scene found a 9-month-old boxer named Bella and her family waiting for rescuers.

Twin Falls Fire sent one rescuer who secured Bella and lowered her down to where her family was waiting.

They say she was very excited to be reunited with her family.

