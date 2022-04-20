Idaho Governor’s debate has been canceled

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Debates has announced the Governor’s debates scheduled for May 3 have been canceled.

Last week, incumbent Brad Little announced he would not be participating in the debates. Competitor Janice McGeachin had said she would also not participate if Little would not.

McGeachin had until 5:00 p.m. Monday to say whether she would participate or not. Upon not getting a response from her, the debates were promptly canceled.

“Debates remain a valuable tool for informing voters,” said Melissa Davlin, host of “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television and the scheduled moderator for the debate. “We know from past viewer comments that even in a closed GOP primary, many of Idaho’s 475,000 Republican-affiliated voters rely on information from debates as they’re filling out their ballots.”

The debates in the race for Idaho Attorney General as well as the debates for Idaho State Superintendent are still scheduled to go on.

