Shaw named Rocky Mountain Reserve All-Around Cowboy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich native Wes Shaw is making a name for himself in the college rodeo scene.

The College of Southern Idaho freshman won the title of Rocky Mountain Region Reserve All-Around Cowboy, finishing just 115 points back of Weber State’s Cole Eiguren, who’s originally from Fruitland.

Shaw finished second in steer wrestling and third in bareback riding, qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

He went to the National High School Finals Rodeo every year and is pleased to continue this trend in college.

While bulldogging is Shaw’s best, he credits his bareback coach Kelly Wardell for helping him improve over the course of the season.

“I struggled really bad last fall and the beginning of this spring and he’s putting me through the ringer in getting me to where I need to be to compete at the CNFR,” Shaw explained.

Meanwhile, the CSI men won the Rocky Mountain Region with ease, culminating 7,210 points. The next closest? Utah Valley University with 5,460. The women finished third, behind Idaho State and Utah Valley.

“I knew a lot of kids coming into this group and I knew we were going to have a strong team and a successful season,” Shaw added.

Here’s a list of the other qualifiers:

Darien Johnson - Champion bareback rider

Brek Sanderson - Champion bull rider

Wyatt Lloyd - Champion saddle bronc rider

Nick Joyce - 2nd place saddle bronc rider

Aaron Champneys - 2nd place team roping header

Logan Anseth - 2nd place team roping heeler

Shelby Higgins - Champion barrel racer

Raegan Steed - Champion breakaway roper

Libby Swan - 2nd place breakaway roper

