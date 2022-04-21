4 Magic Valley locations to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Four locations in the Magic Valley will be hosting a local Take Back Day so people in the community can take back their prescription drugs.

The event will be on April 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Twin Falls at Lynwood Shopping Center (1203 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301)

Gooding at Walker Center (605 11th E, Gooding)

Burley at Smith’s (937 East Main St, Burley)

Hailey at Blaine County Community Campus (1050 Fox Acres Rd, Hailey)

The event allows for the safe disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs to help prevent drug misuse in Idaho. All prescription drugs will be accepted.

Vape pens, cartridges, and other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted. Needles will not be accepted.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” said MaryAnn Doshier, SCPHD Health Education Specialist.

