Blaine County Sheriff warns of email scam affecting residents

According to them, businesses have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam email going around. (KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of an email scam going around the community.

They say several local small businesses have fallen victim to a scam in which businesses receive an email from a supposedly trusted source making a legitimate request.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff, businesses have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In a post to their Facebook page, the department listed several examples to watch out for:

  • A vendor your company regularly deals with sends an invoice with an updated mailing address.
  • A company CEO asks her assistant to purchase dozens of gift cards to send out as employee rewards. She asks for the serial numbers so she can email them out right away.
  • A homebuyer receives a message from his title company with instructions on how to wire his down payment.

If you are looking for more information on how to protect yourself from this kind of scam, click here.

