Friedman Memorial Airport closes temporarily

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After an early flight out Monday morning, the Friedman Memorial Airport is closed until may 17th for $8 million worth of construction projects.

Airport Operations manager Tim Burke says the airport is really in a time crunch to get things done in the next month before opening up for summer in the Wood River Valley.

The objectives include repaving the runway, seal coating all the taxiways, and more.

“We are flattening out some of the earth at the south end of the airport, and the reason that we do that is we provide airplanes a nice grassy area to slow down in the event they leave the runway during an emergency,” said Burke.

Burke says he thinks there are over 100 people working to make sure things get done on time.

All funding is coming from the FAA.

