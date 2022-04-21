Advertisement

Idaho State Board of Education extends funding rule

A more permanent solution will be worked on when the legislature reconvenes in January
The board approved the extension Thursday. (Jake Manuel Brasil/KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved the extension of a temporary rule that based public school’s funding on enrollment rather than attendance.

The rule expired when the legislature adjourned in March of this year. The extension agreed upon Thursday extends the rule until the end of the 2023 legislative session.

In a statement, the Idaho State Board of Education said the action was taken as a way to stabilize public school funding that has fluctuated in recent years.

A more permanent solution will be worked on when the legislature reconvenes in January.

“We have to solve the long term problem,” Board President Kurt Liebich said. “What we are doing is providing budget certainty to our districts and charters at a time when they need that in order to educate our students coming out of the pandemic.”

