No. 14 CSI Softball to host rival Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been about four weeks since the No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team has been home. Now it’s rivalry week for the ladies, as they welcome in Salt Lake.

CSI holds a four game lead over the second place Bruins in the conference, with just 12 games left.

The winner of the Scenic West Athletic Conference gets to host the Region 18 tournament, May 11-13.

With a 35-8 mark, the Golden Eagles have already won just as many games as they did last year.

For outfielder Kylie Baumert, playing Salt Lake is a favorite tradition of hers and for pitcher Brooke Merrill, she faced a number of the Bruins playing club ball.

“Whether it’s home or away, these matchups are always special, any sport and it’s always a fun, competitive atmosphere, so I’m super excited,” Baumert said.

“So it’s really fun to come in and play against Salt Lake, they’re our rival, the atmosphere is so fun when we play them because literally everyone wants to beat them so bad,” Merrill added.

Merrill is 15-2 on the season, boasts a 2.90 ERA, with 104 strikeouts, leading the team in wins and strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m relied upon a lot to start us off, get us going in the series. I usually start out first game of the weekend, my job is to get them off a little bit, so everyone else can come in and change it up,” Merrill explained.

You catch the women in action starting Friday at 1 p.m. with a doubleheader

