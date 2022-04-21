NRA endorses Mike Crapo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The NRA Political Victory Fund announced its endorsement of Idaho Senator Mike Crapo for the May 17 primary elections.

In a press release, the NRA said Crapo “has tirelessly promoted the lawful use of firearms and protected the rights of sportsmen in Idaho and across the country.”

“As one of the strongest defenders of the Second Amendment in Congress, the NRA is proud to endorse Sen. Crapo. We encourage all Idaho NRA members, supporters, gun owners and sportsmen to vote Mike Crapo for Senate in the May 17 primary election,” said Jason Ouimet, chairman, NRA-PVF.

Crapo has earned an A+ rating with the NRA.

They said Crapo has defended the firearms industry against discrimination from big banks and introduced legislation to cut red tape to get hunters better access to equipment to protect their hearing while hunting.

