TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls local raises $1,800 to bring flowers to the elderly at local retirement homes.

Chandra Charr started Blush Flora Boutique in Twin Falls 10 years ago and regularly does her own deliveries.

Tuesday, she walked into Brookdale Retirement Home with just one bouquet of tulips. She was heartbroken when two residents asked if the flowers were for them and she had to say no.

So Chandra had the idea to bring tulips to all the retirement home residents?

People loved the idea and immediately jumped in to donate. In less than a day, Chandra’s Tulips for the Elderly Gofundme page has nearly doubled the $1,000 goal she set.

She did something similar when the pandemic first hit and says whatever money is raised will go directly to the cost of tulips. To donate, click here.

