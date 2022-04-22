Community garden aims to increase people’s access to healthy food

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of volunteers met up outside the United Methodist Church in Twin Falls to plant a community garden.

“This is the cold weather crops, obviously because it’s pretty darn cold out here,” said Chad Hafer, with the Magic Valley Master Gardeners. “We planted everything from multiple types of lettuces, multiple types of carrots, peas, spinach.”

The goal of the garden is to increase the communities access to healthy, nutritious food. And once the crops are ready to pick, anybody can come by and take what they need.

“That’s the exciting thing about this community gardening program, anybody who walks by can pick right out. So this set of community gardening beds fed this community right here locally,” said Buddy Gharring, with the Everybody House non-profit.

Right now, the community garden consists of four raised beds, but the plan is to keep expanding.

“More food being grown on 4th Street as well as edible landscaping going in downtown, as well as hopes for a free produce market,” said Gharring. “So essentially, a choice pantry that offers only produce, vegetables and fruits and things like that.”

Last year, as other people’s crops started to harvest, they would bring by the excess food for people to take which they hope will continue this year.

“It’s giving people the opportunity to get free food, plus other gardeners, myself and others will bring extra product in and set it here as it starts to produce. And we have excess, and it’s always gone at the end of the day, so people start to depend on it,” said Hafer.

