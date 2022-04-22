Advertisement

Community garden aims to increase people’s access to healthy food

Right now, the community garden consists of four raised beds, but the plan is to keep expanding
The volunteers gathered at United Methodist Church in Twin Falls to plant the garden.
The volunteers gathered at United Methodist Church in Twin Falls to plant the garden.(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of volunteers met up outside the United Methodist Church in Twin Falls to plant a community garden.

“This is the cold weather crops, obviously because it’s pretty darn cold out here,” said Chad Hafer, with the Magic Valley Master Gardeners. “We planted everything from multiple types of lettuces, multiple types of carrots, peas, spinach.”

The goal of the garden is to increase the communities access to healthy, nutritious food. And once the crops are ready to pick, anybody can come by and take what they need.

“That’s the exciting thing about this community gardening program, anybody who walks by can pick right out. So this set of community gardening beds fed this community right here locally,” said Buddy Gharring, with the Everybody House non-profit.

Right now, the community garden consists of four raised beds, but the plan is to keep expanding.

“More food being grown on 4th Street as well as edible landscaping going in downtown, as well as hopes for a free produce market,” said Gharring. “So essentially, a choice pantry that offers only produce, vegetables and fruits and things like that.”

Last year, as other people’s crops started to harvest, they would bring by the excess food for people to take which they hope will continue this year.

“It’s giving people the opportunity to get free food, plus other gardeners, myself and others will bring extra product in and set it here as it starts to produce. And we have excess, and it’s always gone at the end of the day, so people start to depend on it,” said Hafer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
They hope to open in 2023
New school coming to Twin Falls
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Latest News

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Radio Rondevoo sign
Radio Rondevoo remembered
Rodriguez-Landeros was given five years probation after his sentence
Jerome man given 10 years for distributing meth in the Magic Valley
Friday evening's online weather update {4/22/2022}
Smoke from wildfires is affecting air pollution across much of the country
Report shows multiple Idaho counties have poor air quality