Fit and Well Idaho: Child Abuse Awareness Month

Idaho receives about 23,000 calls per year of suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the United States, April is known as Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Here in the Magic Valley, St. Luke’s is encouraging people to be aware of the signs, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

Some signs that a child may be abused is the sudden occurrence of an injury, or bruises and bumps that aren’t typical of a child their age.

Also, sudden change of behavior and behavior that isn’t normal for that child.

In Idaho, we are all mandatory reporters, meaning that if you notice or think something may be wrong, it’s your job to tell the authorities.

You don’t have to do any investigating or prove that abuse is happening, but if you believe it is, you’re required to report.

“And you don’t have to have proof that abuse happened, you just have to have reasonable suspicion that abuse may have happened,” said Silvia Renova Gaxiola, with the St. Luke’s CARES team. “It’s really important to call that in immediately. Should you know of abuse that is happening and you’re not reporting it, then you can be held legally responsible for that as well.”

Idaho receives about 23,000 calls per year of suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment.

All people who report suspected child abuse do remain anonymous. To report it, either call your local law enforcement agency or the Department of Health and Welfare.

