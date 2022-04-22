Former CSI guard Deng Dut commits to Southern Utah

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that Wyoming transfer Deng Dut has committed to Southern Utah University. KMVT confirmed the news with the coaching staff at the College of Southern Idaho.

Dut averaged just .7 ppg in 13 games for the Cowboys during the 2021-22 season. He did have a season-high seven assists against Hastings.

“Obviously I wanted to play more, but I don’t blame the coaches or the players anything like that, it’s a situation that didn’t work out, the way we hoped it would,” Dut explained. “But the coaches were still great and helping me through this process of trying to find another school...and grateful to have the opportunity to come here.”

Southern Utah is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. At 23-12, they advanced all the way to the semifinals of The Basketball Classic, where they fell to Fresno State 67-48.

Now Dut and the Thunderbirds embark on a new journey in the Western Athletic Conference.

“I am really excited to play in the WAC because it has some really good teams, and I’m excited to play in the environment that those teams have there and have a shot at making the tournament next year,” Dut said.

“Southern Utah is a good fit for Deng. They play an uptempo style of basketball with a lot of ballscreen actions, which Deng is very effective in,” exclaimed CSI men’s associate head coach, Ryan Lundgren. “As they transition into the WAC, he will have an opportunity to compete in one of the top mid major conferences in the country.”

The Melbourne, Australia native played at CSI from 2019-2021. The point guard’s best season was his sophomore year, when he averaged 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest, when he earned NJCAA First-Team All-American honors.

Dut led the Golden Eagles to a Scenic West Athletic Conference Title, a Region 18 Championship and a third seed at the NJCAA National Tournament.

