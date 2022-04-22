Advertisement

Jerome man given 10 years for distributing meth in the Magic Valley

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man was given 10 years in federal prison for distributing and possessing methamphetamine.

Court records show 40-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez-Landeros, a Mexican national living in Jerome, was involved in the distribution of the drug in the Magic Valley.

Confidential informants purchased methamphetamine from Rodriguez-Landeros on three occasions, with some of those transactions taking place a tire shop he operated in Jerome.

Rodriguez-Landeros was pulled over in December of 2020. Upon searching his vehicle, officers found over one pound of methamphetamine, a firearm, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Scott W. Skavdahl gave Rodriguez-Landeros five years of probation after his ten year sentence.

