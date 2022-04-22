Radio Rondevoo owners remember beloved location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Radio Rondevoo, located in the heart of downtown Twin Falls, was home to one of the region’s largest dance floors and over 80 years of memories; but, less than two weeks after a devastating blaze, a chain-link fence and caution tape surrounds the historic structure. The smell of fire still lingers in the air.

“I was getting ready to come to my office,” said owner Alex Castaneda while recalling when he first heard of the fire. “I was getting ready and a friend actually texted me and said ‘do you know your building is on fire?’ and I said ‘no.’”

Castaneda arrived at the fire in a matter of minutes to find it burning out of control. Officials on the scene confirmed his fears.

“They said ‘well, I’m gonna be honest with you, it’s a total loss’ And so everything I had in here is lost,” he said.

The structure itself and everything inside are now gone. Castaneda said there were families who were suddenly out of business.

The family mentioned concerts, weddings and proms held at this venue, both community events and family gatherings serving as memories they can hold on to.

“You don’t realize how something like this can affect your community and individually how it affects some people who are their childhood experiences from their grandfathers or even their great grandfathers, as well, who may have utilized the building in some form or another,” said Lupe Castaneda.

“We could have a place that we could get together, spend time together and share those special moments,” added Dominique Castaneda. “That’s what it means, that’s what I feel like it means.”

Alex’s real estate business has moved to a temporary spot on Addison Avenue. They said Eve and the Outlaw Bail Bonds, a Radio Rondevoo tenant, does have another location, but Tacos Villa restaurant and Pawz pet grooming salon are attempting to find a new site.

What happens with the structure on Main Street and the ballroom is still up in the air. At the time of the fire, the sale of the building was days away from being finalized. According to Alex, a rebuild of the structure is possible, but a decision has not yet been made.

“I’m going to seriously consider my options and make sure we as a family decide what is the next step here,” said Alex Castaneda.

As they try to move forward with their lives, the family said they are grateful for those who have reached out and showed concern.

“It really just hits home how much the community cares about everyone else,” said Josh Castaneda.

“Thank you to Twin Falls and to Southern Idaho. And this too shall pass. Everything always works out for us as a family and I think that and I mean that,” said Alex Castaneda.

As of now, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

