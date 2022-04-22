Report shows multiple Idaho counties have poor air quality

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new report from the American Lung Association is suggesting trends are going in the wrong direction when it comes to air quality nationwide. Idaho is among the areas included in the report.

“Nearly nine million more Americans were impacted by unhealthy particle pollution than were reported last year,” said Heather Kimmel of the American Lung Association.

In their State of the Air report card, the American Lung Association found that numerous counties in Idaho received failing grades.

A few, including Jerome County, received barely passing grades. The American Lung Association is attributing this to climate change.

“We see climate change causing more frequent and more intense wildfires with the result being that we have very smoky air for oftentimes many days over the summer. And that’s terrible for our air quality and terrible for our health,” said Kimmel.

The DEQ, for the most part, agrees with this trend.

“Over the last five or 10 years, I think wildfires in California and Oregon and even in Idaho .... the seasons have kind of extended a little bit and they’ve been more severe,” said Chad Silver from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

While there isn’t much the DEQ can do about wildfire season, numerous outreach programs, like the smoke blog and the real-time air quality map, is the best way to educate the public on how to improve the air quality around the region.

“The one big thing that we do constantly is that we issue air quality advisories,” said Silver.

Getting the word out is crucial for a viewing area with over 60% of the population, according to the American Lung Association, falling into an at risk category.

“One of the most important ones is to know what the air quality levels in the place you’re at, to keep an eye on the air quality level day by day,” said Kimmel.

