Twin Falls EMA urge everyone to have an emergency prep kit

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s always good to stay prepared for emergencies such as flooding, or wildfires.

That’s why KMVT is teaming up with the Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management for 52 weeks of preparedness, giving you steps to take to stay prepared in the event of an emergency.

One of the most important things to have handy is an emergency kit in your home, and starting with a container to keep your kit in is imperative.

The best type of containers will be waterproof, and readily available for you to use.

“You wanna make sure that you’re able to lift it of course, because you do incorporate the water issue,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “One gallon of water per person per day, but really the most, probably the most critical part about that pack is being able to move it when you need it.”

Frey recommends waterproof backpacks or small to medium-sized plastic containers as a starting point for your kits.

