6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes brings awareness to local sexual assault

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dozens of grown men in high heels, people dressed in drag and loud music caused some attention at the Twin Falls Visitor Center Saturday morning.

“There’s definitely a lot of people asking questions and that’s the best place to start,” said Ethena Vale.

It’s the sixth time Voices Against Violence has hosted the sexual assault awareness event, but the first time Reylene Abbott and her team tried a new way of localizing the impact of sexual assault.

“Along the walk, as long as the wind holds down, you can read the stories of local survivors who have been there, who are healing,” said Voices Against Violence Executive Director Reylene Abbott. “On the opposite side, we’ll have resources if that story resonates with you, or maybe you just need a helping hand.”

While seeing the stories can be difficult, it’s the presence of a support system that can be so important for those who are struggling.

“Have that present in our community to say we’re still here, we’re still trying, we’re still fighting, I think that makes a big difference for a lot of people,” Vale said.

For those coordinating the event, seeing the turnout, with people from all walks of life, is something that makes Southern Idaho a special place.

“It’s just amazing that people who come from all different walks of life in our wonderful town, can come together for a good cause and just share the experience together,” Vale said.

Abbott tells KMVT she hopes the event has many impacts on those in attendance but sees one, central message as most important.

“It is here, it is in the Twin Falls area,” Abbott said. “It’s important to recognize the nationwide statistics still apply to us in Idaho.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.