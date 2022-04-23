CSI baseball splits doubleheader with No. 10 Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team took a lead into the sixth inning of game one of Friday’s doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), but small ball from Bruins helped them retake the lead and win the game. In game two, CSI earned a win to split the doubleheader.

Game one

#10 SLCC 7, CSI 3

The Golden Eagles went up 3-2 in the bottom of the second after a Morgan Albrecht two-run home run. However, two well-placed bunts with runners on in the top of the sixth helped Salt Lake jump on top for good.

The Golden Eagles did lose first baseman Tyler Curtis to an arm injury in the game.

Game two

CSI 4, #10 SLCC 2

Candon Dahle got the win in relief after going 2 1/3 innings after striking out four and keeping Salt Lake scoreless.

Zach Schmidt and Morgan Albrecht were both 2-for-4 at the plate.

CSI will play in the series finale Saturday starting at 11 a.m. A win would even up the series after Salt Lake won the first two games.

