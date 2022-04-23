Advertisement

Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 11:32 p.m.) The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department, Life Flight, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho State Police all responded to an injury crash Friday at the intersection of Eastland Drive and Alta Vista Drive.

The reported call came in at 9:12 p.m. involving multiple vehicles.

According to Sgt. Steven Gassert, at least one person was air-lifted to a hospital, and another transported by ground ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m.

Multiple cars are involved. We do have a reporter at the scene, who says the road is blocked off at Addison and Eastland Drive.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

