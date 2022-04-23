Minico tops Jerome in conference matchup
The Spartans stay in second in Great Basin 7 standings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico baseball team came back from an early 2-0 deficit to win a Great Basin 7 Conference matchup at Jerome Friday.
Minico 7, Jerome 6
After taking two games against the Tigers this week, the Spartans move to 7-2 in conference play. They sit just one game behind first-placed Twin Falls.
Jerome falls to 4-4 in conference play.
