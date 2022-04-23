Minico tops Jerome in conference matchup

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico baseball team came back from an early 2-0 deficit to win a Great Basin 7 Conference matchup at Jerome Friday.

Minico 7, Jerome 6

After taking two games against the Tigers this week, the Spartans move to 7-2 in conference play. They sit just one game behind first-placed Twin Falls.

Jerome falls to 4-4 in conference play.

