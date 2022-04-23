Advertisement

No. 14 CSI upset Friday by rival Salt Lake

The Bruins swept the Golden Eagles in a doubleheader
CSI was swept by Salt Lake on Friday.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Salt Lake swept CSI by the final scores of 9-1 and 5-2 on Friday. The occasion marked the first time since February 4 in which the Golden Eagles lost back-to-back games.

In game one, Brooke Merrill, normally tough to beat, only went 3.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and three strikeouts. Hitting wise, Gracie Tentinger and Cortney Rhees Jessica Touchard pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits

In game two, CSI left 10 runners on base. Kylie Baumert was 3-for-3 with a walk and Rachael Brown was 2-for-3. Caitlin Turner was 1-for-3 with a home run and RBI. Saige Nielsen, Brown and Rhees each had a double.

CSI, now 35-10 overall, 25-5 in Scenic West Conference action, saw its four-game lead over SLCC dwindle down to two with 10 games remaining.

The Golden Eagles look to regroup on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.

