Weekend Weather Blog: Here comes more wind

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no secret it’s been windy lately in southern Idaho. Multiple systems have come through, bringing the breezy conditions with them. And after a round of wind for the weekend, it unfortunately looks like there’s more on the way for the beginning of the week.

What’s causing this wind? Well it all has to do with strong winds higher up in the atmosphere, cold air, and warm air. When a cold airmass and a warm airmass get really close together, the differences in pressure (cold air having a lower pressure than warm air), creates stronger winds high up in the atmosphere. This is known as the jet stream.

The Jet stream (NOAA)

When a strong region of the jet stream makes its way over our region, there are a couple of things that could happen, and it typically depends on how much moisture there is in our atmosphere. Strong regions in the jet stream are typically associated with rising motion, meaning water from the ground going into the clouds. If there’s enough moisture present near the ground, precipitation falls to the ground.

But what happens when there’s not enough moisture? Well, what typically happens is all of that wind high in the sky will begin to make its way down closer to the surface of the earth. As we all know, there are layers to our atmosphere. However, there are various sub layers as well. The two most important sub layers are the boundary layer, and the free atmosphere. Both of these sub layers are found in the troposphere, or the lowest level of the atmosphere.

The boundary layer is the layer that comes in contact with the earth’s surface. This is where moisture from the ground can impact numerous things, as well as friction impacting the wind. In short, when there’s moisture present in the boundary layer, the air cools more slowly with height, and the two layers are more discernable. However, when the boundary layer is dry, air cools very rapidly with height. This allows the free atmosphere to mix with the boundary layer.

When these two layers mix, strong winds within the free atmosphere are allowed to more freely push down the the surface, generating these stronger winds. With an dry system coming through early next week, it looks like more of this wind is expected to move its way in.

