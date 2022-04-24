Advertisement

CSI baseball uses late-game heroics to beat Salt Lake, earns series split

Chase Higginson’s first hit of the weekend came at the perfect time
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After struggling all weekend, Chase Higginson’s first hit of the series couldn’t have come at a better time. The Golden Eagle second baseman hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give CSI a win and a series split.

CSI 7, #10 Salt Lake 6

A three-run home run in the seventh inning from CSI’s Greyson Shafer, his second of the game, put the Golden Eagles up 6-5.

Salt Lake tied things up in the eighth and the game went to extra innings.

Higginson’s RBI single then won CSI the game in the bottom of the 11th.

After losing the first two games of the series, CSI wins the next two to split the weekend set.

CSI (30-14) will host Community Christian next week for their last homestand of the season.

