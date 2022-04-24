Advertisement

CSI softball gets back on track with doubleheader sweep of Salt Lake

The Golden Eagles are four games ahead of the second-place Bruins in the Scenic West with eight games left in regular season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team didn’t play great but got two wins Saturday against Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) to rebound from Friday’s losses.

Game one

CSI 15, SLCC 6

Rachel Brown went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Brook Merrill got the win after throwing five and two-thirds innings and allowing just two runs.

Game two

CSI 11, SLCC 9

Sophia Stoddard’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning put the Golden Eagles up for good.

CSI (37-10) will play a four-game series at Utah State-Eastern next weekend.

