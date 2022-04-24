Gooding Fire District teams up with Red Cross to offer free smoke detectors to those who need one

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Fire District is partnering up with the American Red Cross to offer and install smoke detectors in people’s homes who don’t have one.

The Gooding fire chief Brandon Covey says the goal is to install 100 fire alarms in people’s homes. This service is offered free of charge to people who are in need of a smoke detector.

Covey says the past few fires they have responded to, the people living in the homes have not had a fire alarm, and are lucky to have made it out. “Recently, over the last 6 months, we’ve had some pretty serious structure fires, and at each of those, there were no smoke detectors, so the families were pretty lucky to make it out.”

This is open to anyone in the Gooding community who is in need of a fire alarm. On May 5 and 6, volunteers with the fire district and the Red Cross will be doing some fire education as well.

For more information, please call Gooding Fire at (208) 934-8348

