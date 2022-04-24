Health officials remind residents to be aware of radon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In many areas of the Magic Valley, radon is a gas often under the ground. It forms in the soil and in the groundwater, and can seep into the house through the cracks and gaps.

Radon is very dangerous though, as breathing it in over a long period of time can greatly increase your chance of lung cancer. The South Central Public Health District says the best way to determine how much radon is in your home, is to get a free test.

“It’ super easy if you Google, Idaho Radon test, or if you go to Idaho Health and Welfare website, search for radon, you can order a radon test online or you can call Idaho Health and Welfare if you don’t have access to the internet, so it’s pretty simple, great idea if you haven’t done it yet, or if you just moved to a new home,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

This is especially important for people who smoke, because if you do smoke, Bodily says that exposure to radon makes you 10 times more likely to develop lung cancer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.