Advertisement

Health officials remind residents to be aware of radon

Professional continuous radon monitor
Professional continuous radon monitor(KTTC)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In many areas of the Magic Valley, radon is a gas often under the ground. It forms in the soil and in the groundwater, and can seep into the house through the cracks and gaps.

Radon is very dangerous though, as breathing it in over a long period of time can greatly increase your chance of lung cancer. The South Central Public Health District says the best way to determine how much radon is in your home, is to get a free test.

“It’ super easy if you Google, Idaho Radon test, or if you go to Idaho Health and Welfare website, search for radon, you can order a radon test online or you can call Idaho Health and Welfare if you don’t have access to the internet, so it’s pretty simple, great idea if you haven’t done it yet, or if you just moved to a new home,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

This is especially important for people who smoke, because if you do smoke, Bodily says that exposure to radon makes you 10 times more likely to develop lung cancer.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest
Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday morning.
Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

Latest News

Firefighters say you should test your smoke detectors every month.
Gooding Fire District teams up with Red Cross to offer free smoke detectors to those who need one
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
Twin Falls Visitors Center
6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes brings awareness to local sexual assault
Southern Idaho Wind Advisory
Weekend Weather Blog: Here comes more wind