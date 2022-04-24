Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

KIMBRELY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rock Creek Fire District responded to a structure fire in Kimberly Saturday morning. According to the Rock Creek Fire District fire chief, the call came in at 4:31 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the home is a total loss. Due to the extreme heat, the two neighboring homes suffered some damage to the exterior.

There were no injuries reported. Twin Falls Fire, Filer Fire, Kimberly Police, and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded. Currently the fire is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rock Creek Fire, and Kimberly Police. The cause is unknown at this time.

