Advertisement

Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

The cause is unknown at this time.
The cause is unknown at this time.(Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBRELY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rock Creek Fire District responded to a structure fire in Kimberly Saturday morning. According to the Rock Creek Fire District fire chief, the call came in at 4:31 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the home is a total loss. Due to the extreme heat, the two neighboring homes suffered some damage to the exterior.

There were no injuries reported. Twin Falls Fire, Filer Fire, Kimberly Police, and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded. Currently the fire is under investigation by the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rock Creek Fire, and Kimberly Police. The cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest
Carey Fire and Rescue responds to structure fire Saturday morning.
Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

Latest News

Professional continuous radon monitor
Health officials remind residents to be aware of radon
Firefighters say you should test your smoke detectors every month.
Gooding Fire District teams up with Red Cross to offer free smoke detectors to those who need one
Twin Falls Visitors Center
6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes brings awareness to local sexual assault
Southern Idaho Wind Advisory
Weekend Weather Blog: Here comes more wind