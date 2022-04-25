Advertisement

Boise police officer says chief injured him during meeting

In his tort claim, Rush said he and his attorney tried to get the city to address the issue for five months to no avail
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee is under investigation
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee is under investigation(The Boise Police Department's website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise police chief is under investigation and the city is facing a tort claim from a high-ranking officer who said his neck was broken when the chief tried to demonstrate an unconventional hold during a meeting.

The tort claim, first reported by the Idaho Press, was filed April 5 against the city and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee alleging Lee “caused serious and significant injuries” to Sgt. Kirk Rush.

Under Idaho law, a person who wishes to sue a government agency must first file a tort claim and give the agency a chance to respond.

In the claim, Rush said he was running a briefing meeting on Oct. 12, 2021, when Lee grabbed him by the neck without warning to demonstrate an unconventional neck restraint. Rush said that Lee broke parts of his neck which required surgery to repair.

Chuck Peterson, Lee’s attorney, told the Idaho Statesman that Rush’s claims were “completely untrue” and that he didn’t expect his client to pay any damages as a result. The city declined to comment on the tort claim.

The Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office in north-central Idaho is working with the Idaho State Police to investigate. Ada County Prosecutor spokeswoman Emily Lowe said her agency sent the matter to Clearwater County because Ada County had a conflict of interest.

In his tort claim, Rush said he and his attorney tried to get the city to address the issue for five months to no avail.

“Sgt. Rush does not serve this notice of tort claim lightly,” Rush’s attorney T. Guy Hallam wrote in the claim. “Indeed, he has given the city every opportunity to address this issue short of this legal path.”

Rush contends Lee singled him out during the meeting because he disagreed with the way Rush was running the department’s K-9 unit.

Rush, who has run the police dog unit for nine years, said dogs are trained to use a “bite and hold” approach — biting a suspect and hanging on until the animal’s handler arrives. Lee prefers a “bark and hold” approach where dogs bite suspects only if they don’t surrender, Rush said. Switching to the bark and hold technique would require retraining or new dogs, Rush said.

The city of Boise had not put Lee on any type of leave in connection with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Latest News

Schools are asking Congress to extend the waiver another year
What the ending of the COVID waivers will mean for school lunch next year
CSI to host food processing job fair.
CSI to host food processing job fair
Monday evening's online weather update {4/25/2022}
The Twin Falls Starbucks is trying to become the first in Idaho to become a union store
Twin Falls Starbucks aims to be the first union store in Idaho