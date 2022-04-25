Brad Little endorses Scott Bedke for Lieutenant Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has endorsed Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to be the state’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Little says that Bedke is the only candidate with the necessary skills, experience, and conservative track record.

“Scott Bedke is a trusted conservative who delivers results for Idahoans, and he will continue to work for the people as Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor,” said Governor Little.

“Scott Bedke worked with me to cut red tape and make Idaho the least regulated state in the nation, provide Idahoans historic tax relief, and fully fund law enforcement and first responders. As Lieutenant Governor, Scott Bedke will be a trusted partner and help us continue to make Idaho the place where we all can have the opportunity to thrive. I am excited to endorse Scott Bedke as Idaho’s next Republican Lieutenant Governor,” Little continued.

“Idahoans want an ambassador for our state and deserve a Lieutenant Governor who will work cohesively with the Legislature and the Governor they elected. I’m running to return integrity and consistent conservative leadership back to the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” said Bedke.

“Together, Governor Little and I have passed conservative legislation to make Idaho a place we are proud to call home. It’s an honor to have earned Governor Little’s endorsement and I look forward to working with him as Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor.”

