CSI to host food processing job fair.

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to help connect people to different jobs in the work force, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting hiring events this spring. This Thursday, they are hosting a food processing job fair.

Different companies such as Glanbia, Clif Bar, Amalgamated Sugar will be at the hiring fair to offer jobs to people in the community who are interested.

They will be offering interviews to people on the spot. People who are interesting in food processing and manufacturing are invited to come.

The event is taking place at the Jerome School District gym.

“Anybody who is interested in food processing (can come), and that involves not just something that’s on the line,” said Alex Wolford with workforce development and training.

“I think a lot of people really tend to come off of ‘I don’t want to work just on the line’, but to really understand the full broad offerings of what is being done in the work place is something we want them to understand.”

The hiring fair is being held this Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

