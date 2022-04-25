Data shows vaccine rates in Idaho children declined during the pandemic

SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Early data from the South Central Public Health District is showing general vaccination rates in children declined during the pandemic.

According to their data, the vaccination rates in children attending kindergarten to seventh grade dropped from 86.5% to 80.2%.

With this in mind, the SCPHD is urging parents to ensure their kids are up to date on their vaccine records.

“The last two years have been hectic. Many families delayed wellness and vaccine appointments because they were too busy or were concerned about safety. As we see some of the lowest COVID-19 rates since the pandemic started, we urge families to take the opportunity to catch up on their children’s vaccines now,” said Logan Hudson, Public Health Nurse and SCPHD Division Administrator.

“For years our region has used vaccines to protect our children from preventable disease. Fortunately, we can still catch up and keep our kids healthy.”

Children can have their vaccine dose cost covered at all of Idaho’s vaccine providers.

