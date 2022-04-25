Declo students get a blast from the fashion past before prom

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With prom week often comes glitz, glam and maybe even a touch of glitter; but this week at Declo High School, students are also receiving a history lesson.

Declo High School U.S. History teacher Pam Young brought a variety of prom dresses that span decades in order to help her students visualize prom from the past.

“We start with my mom’s dress from the 40′s, then my sister’s dresses in the 60′s, then mine and then my youngest sister in the 80′s and then our daughters, so we have spanned the generations,” said Young.

Young said students have enjoyed the exhibit, and perhaps surprisingly, the consensus favorite dresses have been the ones from the 1970′s.

“I like the classier look, a lot less skin and a lot less glitz and glam,” said Declo High School 11th grade student Kaylee Bowles.

Young said part of her role as a U.S. History teacher is helping her students better connect with what they’re learning, which is why she implements real-world exhibits like this.

“It’s bigger than a textbook and bigger than any course limit,” said Young. “There’s a whole world out there and they’re getting such a small part, so it’s good for them.”

