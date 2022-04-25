Former Governor Butch Otter, Lori Otter, endorse Critchfield

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho Governor Brad Little and former First Lady Lori Otter have formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be the state’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In a press release, Butch said: “Debbie has the conservative values that put Idaho kids and families first. She will uphold our constitutional obligations for education in Idaho.”

“Governor Otter and Lori have been great advocates for Idaho students in their service to our great state,” said Critchfield in response. “I am honored to receive their endorsement and have appreciated their support in my campaign. As superintendent, I intend to reflect the same values in putting students first, empowering parents, and providing educators the support they need in the classroom.”

Critchfield announced she would run for reelection in February for the primary elections taking place on May 17.

She has held the office since 2014 and has already served two terms.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.