Idaho gas prices hit new record

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the state’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.44 today, the highest on record.

That’s four cents more than a week ago, and three cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average is $4.12, which is three cents more than a week ago, but 12 cents less than a month ago.

AAA says that the cost of crude oil has remained above $100 per barrel for the past two weeks but is currently trading near $97 per barrel.

Concerns over a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China and uncertainty in the global crude supply are contributing to significant market volatility.

“As long as we hover near $100 per barrel for crude, we’re not likely to see much relief at the pump,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Gas prices may teeter-totter back and forth over the next few weeks, but if crude oil is still expensive in the run-up to Memorial Day, rising fuel demand could push the price of fill-ups even higher.”

