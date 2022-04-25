Advertisement

Idaho gas prices hit new record

AAA says that the cost of crude oil has remained above $100 per barrel for the past two weeks
According to AAA, Idaho's average price for a gallon of gas is $4.44
According to AAA, Idaho's average price for a gallon of gas is $4.44(Nick Nelson)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:54 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho drivers continue to feel the pain at the pump.  According to AAA, the state’s average price for a gallon of regular is $4.44 today, the highest on record. 

That’s four cents more than a week ago, and three cents more than a month ago.  Meanwhile, the national average is $4.12, which is three cents more than a week ago, but 12 cents less than a month ago.

AAA says that the cost of crude oil has remained above $100 per barrel for the past two weeks but is currently trading near $97 per barrel. 

Concerns over a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China and uncertainty in the global crude supply are contributing to significant market volatility.

“As long as we hover near $100 per barrel for crude, we’re not likely to see much relief at the pump,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.  “Gas prices may teeter-totter back and forth over the next few weeks, but if crude oil is still expensive in the run-up to Memorial Day, rising fuel demand could push the price of fill-ups even higher.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

Annual Empty Bowls Event a success
Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser a huge success
Tuesday evening's online weather update {4/26/2022}
McGrane is one of three Republican candidates for Idaho Secretary of State
Jim Risch endorses Phil McGrane for Secretary of State
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Officials look for solutions to solve rising area traffic
Officials say canals like this one pose a safety risk for those wanting to swim in them
Officials warn of canal dangers as Twin Falls expands