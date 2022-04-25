Advertisement

Phillips, Chester

April 17, 2022, age 81
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HAGERMAN—Chester C. Phillips , 81, of Hagerman, Idaho, is at peace now. On April 17,  2022 he passed away at the Ashley Manor Memory Care Center in Jerome, Idaho.

Chester was born on April 21, 1940, in Ogden, Utah. He was the second oldest of four children. He graduated from Carlin High School in Carlin, Nevada in 1959. Shortly thereafter, he was united in marriage to Virginia H. Morrison. From this union they had five children, Sharon, LeeAnn, Pamela, Susanne, and Charles.     

Chester worked for the Nevada State Highway for many years, and thereafter, Newmont Goldmines as a heavy equipment operator of which he proudly retired from after 20 years of dedicated service.     

He resided in Carlin, Nevada for most of his life. Shortly after his retirement, Chester relocated to Hagerman, Idaho, to be closer to his son and his family.     

Over the years Chester enjoyed  fishing. If it involved a hook, line and sinker then he was always ready.  When it came to adventure,  it was time spent on the backroads where he enjoyed riding his 4 wheeler, camping, hunting, and even exploring ghost towns. However, the most memorable moments were spent with family, making  memories that will forever be imprinted in his heart and ours.     

He will always be remembered for his courage and strength, as his battle with dementia in recent years was an example of that. When he was faced with the challenges and difficulties that came with it, he remained strong till the end. A true inspiration for those that cared for him, stayed by his side, and loved him unconditionally.   

He is preceded in death by his folks, Emery E. and Sadie M.  (Place) Phillips; brothers Neil Phillips and Eugene Phillips; mother of his children, Virginia H. (Morrison) Phillips; and his daughter LeeAnn M. Hansen.   

Surviving family members include his son, Charles W. Phillips (Misty) of Hagerman, Idaho ; three daughters Susanne L. Carey (Randy) of Carlin, Nevada ; Sharon R. Beeson (John) of Carlin, Nevada; Pamela J. Beeson  (Pat) of Spring Creek, Nevada ; sister Nancy  Hussey of Grantsville, Utah ; former spouse, Electa Jones of Longview, Washington; Nine Grandchildren, along with many great Grandchildren. 

To honor my Father’s wishes, there will be no services, and his burial will be at a later date in Ogden, Utah.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 384 E Salmon St., Hagerman, ID 83332 .

