Twin Falls Starbucks aims to be the first union store in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — What started in Buffalo is now moving to Twin Falls. The Starbuck unionization movement has reached Idaho.

“We were really just inspired by them to make a change and do it at our store here, the first in Idaho,” said union organizer Jac Davelaar.

Starbucks on Bridgeview Avenue is applying to join the national union, Starbucks Workers United, hoping to get higher wages and more job security.

Unions have been in the national spotlight recently, but are nothing new.

“Historically speaking, we have seen unionizing since the beginning of the country, the founding of the country,” CSI history instructor Justin Vipperman said.

Vipperman believes a move toward unionization is something that will continue across the United States, saying large, historical catalysts have led to movements like this in the past.

The Industrial Revolution led to workplace safety concerns. In the 1990s, janitors across the country unionized for improved workplace conditions. Now COVID could be the catalyst for another movement.

“I think we’ve got inflation right now. It’s causing people to go back and say ‘maybe we should unionize for better wages’ because they are feeling it in their pockets,” said Vipperman.

For Davelaar and her team, the union won’t be asking for a large overhaul, just looking for increased wages and a seat at the table.

“Starbucks is a great company,” Davelaar said, “but we just want to be able to make decisions with them, not have them make it for us.”

Davelaar says she hopes to inspire more employees to take charge of their role in the workplace, giving themselves a voice.

“We wanted to start something in Idaho that would have others join us. Not just Starbucks, many other companies we think should unionize and hopefully starting this in Idaho would make a chain,” said Davelaar.

Before unionizing, Davelaar and her team need to get 30% of her team to sign union cards in order to initiate a vote which needs a majority vote to establish a union, which would be the first of its kind in Idaho.

