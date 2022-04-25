What the ending of the COVID waivers will mean for school lunch next year

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools across the country aren’t even done with this school year yet, but they are already preparing for the next one.

Changes are coming specifically to the school lunch program. Earlier this year, Congress failed to pass an extension of the COVID waivers for the next school year, which could mean many different things for your and your child.

“As we transition to regular price meals during the school year, I would imagine our numbers will significantly decrease as well because we are capturing a whole demographic of students that don’t normally eat at school because it’s no charge this year, not they are eating,” said Anji Branch, with the Gooding School District.

For the past two school years, every child has been able to eat breakfast and lunch for free at school. Next year, however, parents will have to apply for free or reduced lunch.

Another change is with the meal pattern waiver, which holds school accountable for what each meal is required to have: a meat, grain, fruit, vegetable, and milk.

“If we couldn’t get a product that was ok for K-12 menus, because we have very specific menu guidelines that we have to follow, we could use a product that wasn’t necessarily whole grain rich, or maybe it’s a little too high in sodium than we would normally allow, that we wouldn’t get penalized, and we won’t have that next year and that’s going to be a big problem,” said Becky Elmore, with the Post Falls School District.

Schools worry over what this may look like due to supply chain issues and the cost of products. Schools begin placing their orders for the next school year in February.

“There is a couple of things, it’s not necessarily COVID across the board that is affecting the supply chain, we have all the different ports that are understaffed, the trucker shortage, and then there are a couple different natural disasters that have happened,” said Katie Rogers, with the Jerome School District.

They are asking for Congress to extend the waivers for one more year, and are asking for representatives at the local level to speak up as well.

“One thing about having the waivers extend for a year is just giving our industry time to catch up with the changes they have to make. There just isn’t enough time for our industry people to get us the products that we need,” said Branch.

