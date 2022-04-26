Advertisement

Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years old.(KARE)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/KARE) – Call him young Sheldon.

A 13-year-old whiz kid in Minnesota is about to graduate college.

Elliott Tanner is getting his Bachelor of Science in physics in May from the University of Minnesota. He minored in math.

Elliott’s mom says he started reading, without being taught, and doing math at age three.

He started community college at age nine and earned an associate’s degree two years later.

In a 2019 interview, he said he wants to understand the deepest secrets of the universe.

Now that he’s finished his undergrad, Elliott is continuing on at U of M, where he starts a PhD program in the fall.

He didn’t get financial aid or a tuition waiver, so friends and family are raising money for his tuition.

Elliott wants to be a high-energy theoretical physicist, and hopes to become a professor at U of M.

Copyright 2022 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Hagerman School
Hagerman students to conduct silent protest

Latest News

This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in South Carolina
Drone video shows destruction in Horenka, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022, the day that marks two...
Russia hits faraway targets; diplomat warns of risk of WWIII
Source: Blake Ferguson
RAW VIDEO: Gunfire interrupts youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44B and take it private