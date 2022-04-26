Advertisement

Jim Risch endorses Phil McGrane for Secretary of State

McGrane is one of three Republican candidates for Idaho Secretary of State
McGrane is one of three Republican candidates for Idaho Secretary of State
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch has endorsed Phil McGrane in his run for Idaho Secretary of State.

“Having the support of Senator Risch means a lot for our campaign to be Idaho’s next Republican Secretary of State,” said McGrane. “I’ve admired Senator Risch’s leadership and his ability to get things done both as Governor and as a Senator.”

McGrane assumed office in 2019, and currently serves as Ada County Clerk, according to Ballotpedia.

His Democratic challenger will be Shawn Keenan.

Of McGrane, Risch said: “Phil McGrane has the experience and conservative credentials that will make him an excellent Secretary of State. McGrane is the best candidate to maintain the integrity of Idaho elections. He’s the one who has already been doing it. I hope my fellow Republicans will join Vicki and me in voting Phil McGrane for Secretary of State.

