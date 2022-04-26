Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing Family Dollar under the Arkansas Deceptive...
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business...
Elon Musk tweets making Twitter ‘fun,’ hints at buying Coca-Cola to ‘put cocaine back in’
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
Last Frontier Honor Flight continues after veteran passes away on plane
FILE - Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high,...
Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices