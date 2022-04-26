Officials look for solutions to solve rising area traffic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Southern Idaho continues to grow, traffic is getting more congested, especially on main roads like Blue Lakes Boulevard.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) presented ways to combat this issue.

“The key to addressing the growth is modernization of our transportation system, working closely with our city and county partners,” said Dan Mcelhinney with the ITD.

At 46-years-old, the best and most optimistic estimates say the Perrine Bridge will be able to last another 54 years until it’s about 100-years-old.

In the meantime, heavy maintenance projects will be required, resulting in the bridge being shut down for extended periods.

Pair that with population growth in the area, and a third crossing may be coming to Twin Falls sooner than you expect.

“We’re proposing today that could be in all of our lifetimes, it could be in the next seven years if we can get that thing programmed,” said Jesse Barrus with ITD. “I think that could be huge. We want it to be right, though.”

ITD is more prepared than ever before to aggressively move forward with a plan for a third crossing due to a large increase in federal infrastructure spending.

But some sitting on the council were surprised to hear such vigorous plans, saying the presentation diverted from discussions in the past.

“It just doesn’t seem to do what I thought the goal of a third crossing was, which was to help divert some of the traffic that didn’t need to come to Twin Falls outside of the area,” said Shawn Barigar with the Twin Falls City Council. “And this option presented sort of dumps that traffic just a little way down the road, still into the middle of town.”

Barigar is far from opposed to the plan for a new bridge, even recognizing it as a necessary development, but wants to ensure the future of Twin Falls is planned properly.

“Looking at those options and weighing all those things you are trying to do; addressing safety, addressing congestion, doing it at a prudent price, but also, doing it right the first time,” Barigar said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.