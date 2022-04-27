Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser a huge success

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser took place Tuesday and the event was completely sold out.

The annual fundraiser is in support of 14 different food pantries that South Central Community Action Partnership supports throughout southern Idaho.

At the event, each person is able to take home a hand made bowl to remember how many people go to bed hungry each night.

Ken Robinette says he is thankful for the support of the community.

“We’ve outgrown several locations that we’ve been in, next year we may be looking for a larger venue so we can invite more people in to help us help those in need,” said Robinette.

The event had live music, raffles, and 14 home made soups.

Robinette says he is already looking forward to next year.

