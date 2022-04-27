Advertisement

‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday

WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
By WKYT News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM MDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A World War II veteran in Kentucky has reached a big birthday.

WKYT reports Chester Wilson celebrated his 108th birthday on Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday and named Monday “Chester Wilson Day.”

Happy 108th Birthday to Chester Wilson! Mr. Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday, April 25, 2022

The mayor said Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball for his high school and the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII and has stayed active playing golf since turning 90 years old.

