CSI’s Martin commits to Eastern Kentucky

After decommitting from Siena, College of Southern Idaho guard Taelon Martin has a new home.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:39 AM MDT
Martin committed to Eastern Kentucky University, after a successful visit to the campus. Martin loved the head coach and says their up-tempo, NBA-style offense is what he prefers.

The Colonels joined the A Sun Conference in 2021 and are coming off a 13-18 season.

CSI associate head coach Ryan Lundgren says that the coaching staff’s vision for the Massachusetts native is what they could have hoped for.

“We are really happy for Taelon. He found a great fit in Eastern Kentucky,” Lundgren said. “Their style of play and their coaching staffs vision for him is everything we could have hoped for. While we will miss him here at CSI, we feel good knowing that Taelon is going to a good situation for himself, both on and off the court.”

“I was in a position here, it ain’t come easily, I had to work in the fall and offseason, I’m going to stay in the gym, so that God blesses me and gives me that opportunity again,” Martin said.

CSI’s leading scorer at 12.4 points per game, made the Region 18 first team, helping CSI reach the national tournament.

“I am just going to miss playing and going out everyday and competing with my brothers in practice or in games,” Martin explained. “I’m going to miss the coaches and everything they did for me because they took me in and hadn’t seen me play a lot of games in June in the summer. They invested me to come and do summer school, they put a lot into me. I just want to be able to reward them, if I play close by I want to be play to give them tickets for them to see me play and things like that.”

Martin hopes to stay involved with CSI Athletics after he leaves, including playing in alumni basketball games.

“I am forever going to be a CSI Golden Eagle, so I’m going to miss a lot.”

