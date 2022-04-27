Advertisement

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

Police say a woman arrested in the baby's kidnapping is a family friend and was present when a man abducted the child. (KPIX, San Jose Police, Twitter/SJPD_PIO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket. The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police investigating robbery
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire

Latest News

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021. The...
Astroworld movie set for release despite lawyers’ concerns
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot