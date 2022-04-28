Advertisement

Blaine County road construction set to begin soon

Crews will be working on Sun Valley road from Main Street in Ketchum
Crews will be working on Sun Valley road from Main Street in Ketchum(MGN)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on a busy Blaine County Road is set to begin soon.

Crews will begin working on Sun Valley Road from Main Street in Ketchum to the Sun Valley gun club in mid-May.

While one lane of traffic will always be accessible, there will be lane closures as daily construction occurs.

Detours will also be utilized for traffic as well. The project is aimed at improving ADA accessibility, as well as rehabilitation along the roadway.

Construction is set to wrap up by the beginning of July.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on scene of what appears to be a serious accident on Eastland Drive near...
Multiple injures reported in Twin Falls accident
The Twin Falls County Coroner says the call came in at 5:47 p.m.
Motorcycle accident in Twin Falls claims the life of one
Jerome Police confirmed a local man died in an industrial accident
Local man dies after industrial accident
The cause is unknown at this time.
Rock Creek Fire responds to early morning structure fire
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Crash near Nampa claims one

Latest News

Law Enforcement Center
Staffing shortages impact Mini-Cassia jail
Friday evening's online weather update {4/29/2022}
Officials say non-perishable foods, like canned foods, are the best foods for emergencies.
Twin Falls recommends certain kinds of food in emergencies
Solar project to bring economic boom to southern Twin Falls County
Massive solar investment project coming to Twin Falls County
IDFG has released the May stocking schedule for rainbow trout
Rainbow trout stocking schedule released for May