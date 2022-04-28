Blaine County road construction set to begin soon

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on a busy Blaine County Road is set to begin soon.

Crews will begin working on Sun Valley Road from Main Street in Ketchum to the Sun Valley gun club in mid-May.

While one lane of traffic will always be accessible, there will be lane closures as daily construction occurs.

Detours will also be utilized for traffic as well. The project is aimed at improving ADA accessibility, as well as rehabilitation along the roadway.

Construction is set to wrap up by the beginning of July.

